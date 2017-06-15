All aboard for Father’s Day at railway

Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway is putting on a special Father’s treat on Sunday where dads and sons can relive happy memories.

As well as all the steam trains and vintage carriages to view and marvel at, there will be an array of vintage vehicles on display at Scotland’s largest railway museum. Also on offer for the special day is a pre-bookable afternoon tea on a steam train.

Standard fares apply and tickets entitle the holder to take as many steam train journeys as they like as they are valid all day.

Visit www.bkrailway.co.uk for more details.