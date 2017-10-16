Award-winnning bike project is on right track

A bike refurbishment group which aims to help those in recovery from addiction has won a prestigious award.

The 1st Step bike project was recognised as Cycling UK’s best community group. The initiative sees volunteers give old and unwanted bikes a new lease of life.

The bikes are sold at affordable prices or donated to good causes in the community.

Representatives Stephen McKnight, Steven Murphy and Maria Thorp brought home the national award last weekend.

Maria, the group’s development manager, said: “We are very excited after only a year of operation to have won such a prestigious national award. It’s just as much about supporting people in their recovery journey as cycling.”

1st Step’s supporters include Police Scotland, who provide a base for the organisation, in their local garages in Linlithgow. Community Policing Inspector, Scott Robertson, said: “The recent work put in by the team to gain the support of locals and subsequent on-going benefits for the wider community are huge.”

The group also run a Community Café based at the Longcroft Church Hall, St Ninian’s Craigmailen Parish. The cafe is open every Tuesday between noon and 2pm, More info can be found on the 1st Step Cafe Facebook.