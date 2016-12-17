Ball tops list of present-wrapping bugbears

Balls, bottles and teddy bears have all come top of the list of the country’s present-wrapping woes in the run-up to Christmas.

New research by Royal Mail has revealed most people regard a ball as the most difficult present to gift-wrap, after more than 2,000 people across the UK were asked to choose the items they felt were the hardest to wrap.

Royal Mail commissioned the research ahead of the last posting date for First Class mail on Wednesday 21 December.

The top 10 most difficult presents to wrap are:

1 Ball

2 Bottle

3 Teddy bear

4 Lamp

5 Ornament

6 Round tin of sweets

7 Racquet

8 Golf club

9 Handbag

10 Large bowl such as a fruit bowl

To help alleviate the stress this festive period, Royal Mail has teamed up with gift wrapping expert Jane Means to show how tricky items can be wrapped without scoring an own goal. Jane, who features in a special video, demonstrates a hat-trick of gift wrapping techniques – gather, pleat and pillow – that can be used to wrap any present.

Jane said: “I’m not surprised that a ball has been highlighted as the hardest-to-wrap present. Not only do you have to contend with the spherical shape, but it also quite a cumbersome object that can roll off the table.

“My top tip for this, and any other tricky presents, is to keep it simple and stick to three simple techniques – gather, pleat and pillow. By following these methods you can wrap any present from a lamp to a large bowl.”

Stephen Agar of Royal Mail, said: “With Christmas just over a week away, thoughts are now turning to wrapping. It can be daunting being faced with an array of different shaped and sized presents. We hope that these quick and simple techniques will help alleviate any stress and make the process part of the exciting build up to Christmas.”

Jane’s demonstration can be viewed at www.youtube.com/royalmail