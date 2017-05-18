Big band sound to round off Marches

Scotland’s premier showband, Spatz & Co will round of Marches Week when they bring their show Midinght at the Oasis to Linlithgow’s Queen Margaret Hall on Saturday, June 17.

The band is a unique ensemble, comprising of eight of Scotland’s top musicians, all bandleaders in their own right.

Spatz bandleader Roy Mac said: “Although the Queen Margaret Hall is a smaller venue than we would normally appear in, we are

keen to take the show around as many locations as possible, and Linlithgow is a town we haven’t visited before. We really enjoy these more intimate venues as the atmosphere generated has a real buzz to it and we develop great repartee with the audience.

“Our programme spans 60 years of great music moving from the Big Band swing of Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller to Blues and Rock & Roll of Ray Charles and Chuck Berry; from the Rat Pack songs of Sinatra to Pop hits of Gerry Rafferty, Van Morrison, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Paul McCartney and more.

Tickets costing £16 are now on sale at the bookshop Far From The Madding Crowd or by calling 01620 843082.