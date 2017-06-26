Bo’ness railway gets fourth TripAdvisor excellence award

Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway has been awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for the fourth time in a row.

The award-winning heritage railway and museum has announced the news thanking its army of dedicated volunteers and steady stream of happy customers for their glowing reviews.

The popular attraction welcomes more than 70,000 visitors every year.

Business development director Amanda Kilburn said: “Winning another TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence is a great reflection on what we offer here at the railway and museum and we’d like to thank all of our past visitors who took the time to complete a review on TripAdvisor.

“The volunteers and staff are always happy to welcome people aboard their steam trains and through the doors of Scotland’s largest railway museum and this recognition makes it all the more worthwhile as it is based on customer reviews.”

The accolade, which honours hospitality excellence, is only given to establishments which consistently achieve outstanding traveller reviews on the travel website.