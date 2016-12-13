Brexit sprout gag is nation’s favourite cracker joke

A Brexit-themed joke about Brussels sprouts beat similar puns targeting Jeremy Corbyn, Roy Hodgson and Sports Direct to the title of best modern festive cracker joke.

The poll by TV comedy channel Gold challenged amateur comics to come up with their own gags, which then went to a public vote.

The winner was from Laura Don, who received a £1,500 holiday voucher for this:

How will Christmas dinner be different after Brexit?

No Brussels.

The best of the rest:

What do workers at Sports Direct get for Christmas dinner? About 5 minutes.

How do you recognise a Christmas tree from BHS? All the branches have gone.

I bought my mum Mary Berry’s cookbook for Christmas, I tried to get Paul Hollywood’s but he’d sold out.

What’s David Cameron’s favourite Christmas song? All I Want For Christmas is EU.

Why has Hillary Clinton asked Santa for a 23-letter alphabet? Because she is sick of F.B.I.

Why didn’t Roy Hodgson go to visit Santa at the North Pole? He couldn’t get past Iceland.

Why are Jeremy Corbyn’s Christmas cards on the floor? His cabinet collapsed.

Philip looks out of the window on Christmas Eve: ‘That’s some reindeer’ he says. The Queen replies: ‘63 years. Yes, that is a lot.’

What’s the difference between the clementine in your Christmas stocking and Donald Trump? Nothing, they’re both a little orange.

What do you get if you cross Donald Trump with a Christmas Carol? O Comb Over Ye Faithful.

What’s the best advice you can give at the Ukip Christmas party? Avoid the punch.

Why did the three wise men only have frankincense and myrrh? Because Team GB took all the gold.

Which parent is likely to do the Christmas shop at Tesco this year? Dad might, Marmite not.

Why can’t the England football team play Yahtzee this Christmas? Because they got rid of Allardyce.

I can’t get to the chocolates in my advent calendar. Foiled again.

Why is Bob Dylan’s sleigh so quiet? Because it has Nobel.

Why is everyone filing for divorce and custody of the kids this Christmas? Tis the season to be Jolie.

Who might be cooking Christmas dinner at Number 10 this year? Theresa May.

Why can’t Mary Berry eat turkey sandwiches? Paul Hollywood took all the bread.