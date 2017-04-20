Chance to see inside historic Kinneil House with duchess

Step back in time this weekend at historic Kinneil House with a little help from a ‘duchess’.

There will be free tours of the Bo’ness mansion this Sunday between 1pm and 4pm.

A costumed interpreter will portray Anne, the 3rd Duchess of Hamilton – one of the key people involved in the development of Kinneil House.

The property, the centrepiece of Kinneil Estate, boasts some of the best renaissance wall paintings in Scotland.

An open afternoon has been organised by the charities The Friends of Kinneil and Historic Environment Scotland.

Adrian Mahoney from The Friends of Kinneil said: “We hope lots of people will come along to the House on Sunday afternoon.

“Our volunteers will be on hand to tell the building’s fascinating story and show off the wonderful wall paintings. We’re also allowing people to see more of the building in 2017 – so if you’ve been before, come back and see areas previously not open to the public.”

The duchess was an impressive and influential character. She and her husband William were responsible for the major expansion of Kinneil House in the late 17th century.