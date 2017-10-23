Finishing the season with a flourish

Burgh Beautiful hit squads have been in action helping to encourage the growth of wild flowers between the Union Canal and the Leisure Centre.

The family-friendly event saw eight adults and four children remove seven builders’ ton bags worth of dying vegetation from the soil to help the flowers flourish and attract insects.

Squads have been working on the uppermost triangle in the spring and October. Another event organised by Buglife, in conjunction with Low Port Primary School, saw over 300 wild flowers plugs being planted by P4 and P5H behind the Doocot at Learmonth Garden.