Free swim during summer holidays

Youngsters who are aged 15 and under in West Lothian can swim for free during the school summer holidays.

The free swimming programme is funded by West Lothian Council and is on Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm, from June 30 to August 18.

Free swimming is available at Xcite Leisure Centre in Linlithgow for one session per day per person for a maximum of one hour. Children under eight must be accompanied by an adult. Limited spaces are available.

The giveaway is to promote swimming in safe areas and not in outdoor open waters.

For more information and for swim guidelines please visit www.westlothianleisure.com.