Golf fundraiser for Marches

The Deacons Court held a golf tournament to raise funds for Linlithgow Marches.

The event was held as usual at Linlithgow Golf Club whose support was much appreciated. The dry, windy conditions presented many challenges for the golfers but all agreed that the course was in excellent condition as Ian Fyfe’s team of Ineos retirees emerged victorious.

Provost Jim Carlin is pictured with Ian Gibson of Platform 3 who again sponsored the event.

Receiving the Provost’s Shield is team coach, David Christie. The Deacons’ Court thanks everyone who took part and/or contributed raffle prizes on a day that saw the Marches funds boosted by several hundred pounds.