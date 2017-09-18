IN PICTURES: Festival strikes the right chord

Visitors from all over came to enjoy Linlithgow Folk Festival as organisers toasted the success of another great event and vowed to make it even bigger and better next year.

There was something for everyone in the five-day line up with four concerts, a family ceilidh in the Burgh Halls, two musical cruises on the canal, pub sessions and packed programme of acts on the outdoor Nora Devine Stage at The Cross and in the Masonic Hall.

The headline concert was by Barluath who received a warm reception at Linlithgow Academy Theatre.

There were also three new major events this year the ‘‘Songs and the Reels’’ at the Rose Social Club featuring world champion and the burgh’s piper Ross Miller, a youth festival showcase at the Kirk Hall and the ‘‘Taste of the Festival’’ at the Cafe Bar 1807.

Chairman Murdoch Kennedy said: “The festival gets better every year and the new events and new venues were particularly successful. From the opening night in the bowling club to the final session in the West Port, we heard some of the best music we have ever had, including the fantastic Songs and Reels events at the Rose Club and some superb performances by artistes of all ages on the Nora Devine Stage.”

Some of the visitors came as far afield as Linithgow’s twin towns of Guyancourt, France, and Arnsberg, Germany, as well as from the United States, South Africa, Canada, Australia and Israel.

Murdoch said: “Several first-time visitors said it was the best festival they had ever been to and one that people from all over the country should attend.

“We are constantly trying new things and look forward to doing so again next year. We already have some tremendous partners and hope to encourage many more local organisations and individuals to get involved in what we are told is fast becoming one of Scotland’s best folk festivals.”