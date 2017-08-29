IN PICTURES: Linlithgow’s annual canal fun day

Residents turned out in their droves as the Linlithgow Union Canal Society’s fun day was hailed another great success.

One of the highlights of day was the Cardboard Boat Race which had 19 entries, with participants coming from the Borders to Bo’ness.

First prize went to Colrams who recorded a phenomenal time of 1:09 minutes.

Allan Melling, LUCS chairman, said: “I’m delighted so many people came along and I’d like to thank everybody who made it a success.”