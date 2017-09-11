IN PICTURES: Queensferry Crossing experience

Groups and school children were among the 10,000 people selected for the community day at the Queensferry Crossing last Tuesday.

The event, which was attended by the Deputy First Minister John Swinney, represented the final time visitors would be able to walk across the new bridge before it reopened to traffic on Thursday.

Pupils in South Queensferry and Kirkliston were among 13 schools selected for this special day and members of community groups.

The new bridge, which cost £1.35 billion and took six years to build, was officially opened by HM The queen last Monday.

The Deputy First Minister said: “The Queensferry Crossing is one of the biggest infrastructure projects of its kind in the world.

“To go from inception to opening in under a decade is a momentous feat of planning and engineering.

“The project has had a particularly strong focus on community liaison and hosted over 70,000 visitors, including 23,000 school pupils, at its dedicated contact and education centre.

“It is therefore fantastic that so many children and representatives from those communities living closest to the bridge are being given the opportunity to celebrate in this historic occasion and create a lasting legacy for the future.”

Here are some pictures from all of the opening festivities.