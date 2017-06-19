It really was a gala occasion!

It was a right royal occasion when this group of former Linlithgow gala day queens met up for a reunion.

Pictured (l-r) in the grounds of Linlithgow Palace are: Elizabeth Sharp (1935), Helen Cairns (1946), Jame Alice Ryce (1948), Rosina Devlin (1949), Ann Clark (1947), Margaret Drummond (1938), Anne O’Neill (1936), Margaret ?, May Bryant (1950), Agnes Cockburn (1939) and Eileen Bishop (1951).

Our thanks to reader Jim Malarky for taking the time to locate the identity of each of the ladies and their coronation year and for sending us this timely photograph.

