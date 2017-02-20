Linlithgow High Street in the early 60s

Not so very much has changed in the shape and style of Linlithgow High Street since this picture was taken around 50 years ago.

Looking east from The Cross, the former Journal and Gazette office is prominent to the left – note the row of vending machines on the wall and the scales so that you can check your weight (before or after purchasing your chocolate bar from the machine?). Note also the larger machine from which you could buy cigarettes. Impossible to imagine such a free and easy regime in operation these days!