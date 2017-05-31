Lots to do and see while the race is on

Bo’ness Fun Run on Wednesday, June 14, has over 220 people registered to run, while plenty of local organisations will have stalls and activities for runners’ families and friends to enjoy while they are pounding the route.

The four-mile event is organised by Inner Forth Landscape Initiative (IFLI) and The Friends of Kinneil, with support from Falkirk Community Trust.

It all starts at 6.30pm, from Bo’ness Foreshore at Union Street car park.

Organisations that will have activities for spectators include the Rugby Club, Hopetoun House Rangers, free injury advice from Bo’ness Chiropractic, IFLI and RSPB stalls, and there will also be a pop-up cafe run by Friends of Kinneil.