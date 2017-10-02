Monarch Airlines administration - what to do if you’re affected

As of today Monarch Airlines has ceased trading, affecting 110,000 holidaymakers currently abroad and 300,000 passengers yet to travel.

Monarch is the largest British airline to go into administration, something the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has described as an “unprecedented situation”.

Monarch Airlines Ltd, Monarch Holidays Ltd (ATOL Number 2275), First Aviation Ltd (ATOL Number 4888) previously trading as Monarch Airlines, Avro Ltd (ATOL Number 1939) and Somewhere2stay Ltd have now all ceased trading.

The Government and the CAA are now working to return customers to the UK. Here’s what you need to know if you’re affected by the cancellations:

Monarch customers already abroad

If you’re already abroad and due to return to the UK before or on October 15 the Government has asked the CAA to provide new flights for holidaymakers at no extra cost. These flights will not cut short holidays and confirmation of new flight details will be available at https://monarch.caa.co.uk.

Customers due to return on or after October 16 and have an ATOL protected holiday with Monarch Airlines or First Aviation will also have their cancelled flight rebooked. More details are yet to be released but Monarch customers should expect a text, email or information from their travel agent.

If the ATOL protected holiday has been booked through a different travel agent affected customers should contact their travel agents immediately for up to date information. The agent will be responsible for organising a new flight to the UK or supplying a refund.

Customers who do not have an ATOL protected holiday will not have their flights automatically rebooked. Holidaymakers will need to organise their own return flights to the UK.

Monarch customers yet to fly

If you have already booked flights or a holiday package with Monarch and you are due to fly today or in the future do not travel to the airport as your flight will not be running. As of today all future flights and holidays with Monarch are cancelled.

If you’ve been directly affected by the Monarch cancellations visit https://monarch.caa.co.uk or call the helpline on 0300 303 2800 or +44 1753 330330 if calling from overseas.