Name the baddie ... and win free panto tickets!

In the build up to Linlithgow Players’ January performance of Aladdin at Linlithgow Academy, the talented actors will be performing a special sketch from the popular panto over the next few weeks.

Widow Twankey, the hilarious dame; Abanazar the villain and Aladdin’s pet panda Nobby will treat the pupils to a taste of Old Peking. With children performing in the show, the group hope a visit to schools will be a great way of encouraging their friends to come and support them in the shows on January 12-14.

