Nostalgia – Bo’ness town centre circa 1950

Another old picture from the goldmine that is The Scotsman photo archive!

This week we have a great photograph taken in Bo’ness. There is no indication of the year but it would appear to be late 1950s or early 1960s.

The mums and their children are pictured descending School Brae into the town centre. The building on the left is now the site of the Salmon Court sheltered housing complex and the former Apostolic Church (now apartments) is top right.

The local authority housing on the right may help date this picture.

Email your old pictures to editorial@journalandgazette.co.uk (hi res, jpg format please). Original pics can be left in our postboxes at Bo’ness library and Taste Deli, High Street, Linlithgow.