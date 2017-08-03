Nostalgia: The home of your dreams

In the early to mid-1960s Linlithgow saw a previously undreamed of expansion in the public and private housing sector which paved the way for the current size of the town.

Pictured above is the early development of the Manse Road area where one or two families have clearly already started to settle in to their new homes.

