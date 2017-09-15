Picture: Michael Gillen

Green-fingered parishioners from Bo’ness did their church proud by taking one of the top prizes in this year’s council garden competition.

The beautiful grounds of St Mary’s RC Church were voted Best Church Garden in the 2017 Falkirk Council Garden Competition.

The gardens are managed and maintained by Robert McAllister; William Rintoul; Andrew Liddle; Mary Rockland; William McAllister and Helen Rintoul, who are all pictured above. Not pictured, Ian Bark and Peter Haggerty.

Father Andrew Forrest said: “We are very grateful for the power of work and they deserve a great deal of credit.

“Beautiful spaces like this don’t happen by themselves. They are here for a few hours every day which shows terrific dedication to their craft.”