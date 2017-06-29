Queen for a day!

The year is 1936 and Linlithgow’s gala queen that year was Anne O’Neill who is pictured with her retinue.

Many thanks to her son, Jim Malarky, for this ‘‘blast from the past’’ which is exceedingly timely with coverage of this year’s gala day elsewhere in this edition.

