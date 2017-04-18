Quiz: Can you tell a flower from a weed?

More Brits are gardening than ever before - but many can’t tell the difference between flowers and weeds, according to a new poll.
Admittedly, what are classed as weeds can often bear beautiful flowers, while some more mundane plants can spread through a garden and crowd out their more attractive neighbours. So are you as lacking in garden gumption as the majority of the 2,000 people surveyed by B&Q?
