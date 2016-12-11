Somnething to sing about

A new singing group for people with dementia and their carers is being launched a week on Tuesday (December 20) in Queensferry Parish Church.

The venture is a partnership between North West Carers, South Queensferry and District Dementia Friendly Initiative and Queensferry Care, and will run from 2pm to 4pm at the church at The Loan, South Queensferry, EH30 9NS, from 2pm to 4pm.

The aim of the group is to provide a safe, friendly, relaxed and stimulating environment in which people with dementia (who must be accompanied) and their carers can socialise and sing, with the emphasis on enjoyment and fun.

It is also an opportunity to meet others, have a chat and enjoy a cuppa – and is not a choir.

In the new year the group will be held on the first and third Tuesday of the month, so the first meeting of 2017 is January 3.

For more details contact Joan Hogg or Moira Fenning on 0131 315 3130 or email joan@nwcarers.org.uk