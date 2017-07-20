Tapestry highlights Linlithgow’s history

Three new banners are helping to celebrate unique characteristics of Linlithgow’s history at the town’s train station.

The tapestry shows the Black Bitch story, historic architecture and the prominent and distinctive spire of St Michael’s Parish Church, all with flowers woven in to acknowledge the work of local environmental group Burgh Beautiful.

The group commssioned the banners from Linlithgow’s branch of the Embroiderers Guild who designed and created the art and Scotrail’s culture fund paid for them.