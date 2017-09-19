The full list of Ryanair cancellations and what to do if you’re affected

Ryanair have now revealed the full list of cancelled flights for the next six weeks.

With up to 50 flights a day (less than 2 per cent of flights) now officially cancelled from Monday, September 18 until Saturday, October 28, the list includes flights from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dublin and London Stansted to destinations around Europe.

View the full list of cancelled flights here

The airline has stated, “We understand that flight cancellations may cause distress, and we will accommodate your option of choice wherever possible, while complying with EU Regulation 261/2004.”

So if your flight has been cancelled this autumn, know your rights and get what you’re entitled to:

Apply for a refund

Ryanair is offering refunds to all affected travellers. If you receive a refund and rearrange your own flight then you will lose out on any right to compensation.

Claim compensation

Many affected travellers are also entitled to claim compensation for the disruption, however, if you have been given more than 14 days notice you will not be able to claim compensation but can still claim a refund.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) if you have been given seven to 14 days’ notice, you can claim compensation based on the timings of the alternative flight:

If your new flight arrives more than four hours after your original flight, you can claim €250.

If your new flight takes off more than two hours before your original flight, and arrives more than two hours after it, you can claim €250.

If your new flight takes off more than two hours before your original flight, and arrives less than two hours after it, you can claim €125.

Or if you have been given less than seven days notice, the CAA again says you can claim based on the timings of the alternative flight:

If your new flight arrives more than two hours after your original flight, you can claim €250 – no matter what time it departs.

If your new flight takes off more than one hour before your original flight, and arrives less than two hours after it, you can claim €125.

These figures are based on short haul flights (less than 1,500km).

Change flights

Ryanair is offering all affected travellers the opportunity to change flights for free, but the new flights will have to be with Ryanair. According to EU rules Ryanair do not have to provide an alternative flight on a rival airline.

If you decide to go with another Ryanair flight then you’ll also be entitled to care and assistance, meaning you’ll be entitled to food, drink, accommodation (when necessary) and access to communications.