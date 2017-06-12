Traditional time for the glorious Marches

Linlithgow’s Riding of the Marches are steeped in history and tradition dating back centuries but still an integral part of the town in 2017.

Next week’s event is the highlight of the year for many black bitches, and has been taking place in varies guises since the mid-16th century.

It is reportedly 250 years since the date was set out as the first Tuesday after the second Thursday in June.

Young and old take part in the riding to check the burgh’s perimeter, which since 2013 has been marked by March stones. Various events are held in the lead up to Marches day itself, all colourful and often noisy, but the ceremonial duties of the Marches are still adhered to, ensuring the traditions are maintained.

Last Saturday, the first Deacons’ night took place with a second following on Saturday, which the West Port at 6.30pm.

Wednesday evening saw the Perambulation of the Marches, the fourth to take place and involving a four-mile walk round Linlithgow’s 1832 parliamentary boundary.

On Friday, the Crying of the Marches took place from 1pm leaving from the Star and Garter, with the Provost’s Dinner being held in the evening.

The Marches themselves start at 5am from the West Port and eventually, after a long day, conclude at the Cross at 6pm tomorrow.

Have a great day everyone.