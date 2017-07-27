Young Queen’s visit to Linlithgow

Her Majesty the Queen is pictured in Linlithgow during a tour of West Lothian some time in the 1950s or 1960s.

The picture was found during a search of the picture archive of The Scotsman, but there are no other details. No doubt older readers will recall the circumstances of the Queen’s visit.

