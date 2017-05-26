100 people targeted to sign up to Dementia Friends

A group has launched its campaign to get 100 people to make a pledge to become a Dementia Friend over the coming year.

The Alzheimer’s Scotland initiative helps people understand dementia and the small things people can do to help people living with the condition.

Members and supporters of the South Queensferry Dementia Group gathered on Monday for a poster shoot to highlight Dementia Awareness Week 2017, running from May 29 to June 4.

Chairperson Dr Alison Macartney said: “We would like as many people to sign up and become a Dementia Friend, spreading the message of hope that dementia does not define a person.”

There are number of groups in the town which help support families of those living with dementia, such as the Memory Cafe on Burgess Road, the Almond Supper Club at the Haven and the North West Carers Singing Group at South Queensferry Parish Church.

Jean (78) cares after her husband and said the support groups in the area have helped her and the volunteers have been fantastic.

She said: “You do make friends and meet other people, it is like everything else in life when you find someone in the same boat you can exchange ideas and experiences.”

Jean, who has been married to her other half for 54 years, said: “It’s hard not being able to have a proper conversation. We still look at photographs and sing songs and that helps to make that connection. The deterioration of someone you’ve known for most of your life is the hardest part.”

South Queensferry Dementia Group is holding a “shindig” on Tuesday, May 30, in Queensferry Parish Church, The Loan, from 2pm to 4pm.

l Visit dementiafriendsscotland.org.