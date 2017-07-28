£150m boost to unlock Winchburgh potential

The community in Winchburgh is to receive a multi-million pound economic boost which will go towards the development of the town.

Up to £150 million over the next ten to 15 years will be invested in the Winchburgh Development Project.

West Lothian Council said it will unlock up to 5000 new homes – around 400 have already been built.

The deal will help to create up to 800 new jobs, two new schools, new roads, a park and ride facility and business park, the council said.

The huge windfall is down to the Edinburgh City Deal struck on July 20 and will invest £1 billion for Edinburgh and South East Scotland.

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop said she was very pleased and marked a crucial step for the community. She said: “This scale of housing investment should now help to secure the new secondary school so it is very important for the development of Winchburgh.”

Phase one of Scotland’s biggest developments is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

Around 440 homes have been completed and the retail park with a Sainsbury’s and Domino’s is starting to take shape.

There are also plans for a new town centre, new health and social care facilities and a new railway station.

In order for further phases to take place developers must contribute funds to the building of the new schools as part of the deal for building more homes in the area.

Kirsteen Sullivan, depute council leader, said: “The funding will help to unlock economic development land so that the next housing phases can progress.”

John Hamilton, chief executive for Winchburgh Development Ltd, said: “We welcome the support from the city region deal programme but we have not been given any details on how that funding is going to be deployed.”