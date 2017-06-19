200 left without power in Linlithgow

Scottish Power has apologised to residents after certain parts of the town were plunged into darkness on Saturday night.

Pubs and restaurants in the High Street were affected as well as householders after a cable fault in the area.

The energy company estimated that around 200 people would have been without power for around an hour. The power went off at around 8.30pm but was back on about 9.20pm, a spokesperson for Scottish Power said.

The energy firm said it apologised for any inconvenience caused.