A blueprint for The Vennel area

Residents are being invited to see a vision for the future redevelopment of The Vennel in Linlithgow.

An exhibition run by the town’s civic trust takes place on Tuesday from 10.30am to 6.30pm in the lounge at the Low Port Centre, Linlithgow.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to discover what is being proposed and chat with trust members. It will be the last chance for residents to put forward a response with the deadline for individuals having passed yesterday. (Thursday).

Marilyne MacLaren, chairwoman of Linlithgow Civic Trust said: ”There are lots of exciting ideas suggested in the exhibition such as having a leafy European pedestrian-only boulevard, with shops and offices on the ground floor and flats above, cafes and a small hotel/cafe overlooking the loch.

“Plans to redevelop the car park at the back of the Vennel to provide more parking space, especially for tourist buses which are at present clogging up the Main Street. We would like to see more safe, play areas for children, and additional social housing.

“This will be a crucial development for an iconic site so we want everyone to be involved in the discussion, all ideas welcome.”

“The council has agreed to stretch the deadline for consultation, in order for comments arising out of this event, to be considered.”