A bright new future for the Vennel area

A Linlithgow group outlined its vision for the redevelopment of the Vennel at an exhibition on Tuesday.

The event hosted by the planning forum – a sub group of the Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Community Council, which a number of organisations including Linlithgow Civic Trust are part of – was held at Low Port Centre.

Plans included developing tourism and other businesses with “an outdoor cafe culture and retailing mix,” and also a new hotel overlooking the loch.

Emphasising the High Street frontage, providing better connections to loch side and improving parking were also proposals.

Marilyne MacLaren, chairperson of the civic trust, said: “We’ve been extremely pleased at the numbers of residents who visited the exhibition, which was around 150 people.

“There was a great deal of interest and excitement at what is being suggested for the Vennel site, and a lot of discussion.

“Obviously some residents who live directly in the Vennel have concerns, and they found it useful to be able to air and discuss these.”

The questionnaire responses from the day will help shape the community council’s response to West Lothian Council’s consultation.

With the library and other services moving to the new £4 million Linlithgow Partnership Centre in the next couple of months, a number of council premises will be surplus to requirements, paving the way for an opportunity to regenerate the area.