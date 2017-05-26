A quacking fun time to be had at charity race

Linlithgow is busy gearing up for its 12th annual charity duck race as part of the civic festivities on Monday, June 5 at 7pm.

Since it started in 2006, this popular event – which is held at the Lochmill burn – has raised over £40,000. Most of this money is donated to The Deacons Court, The Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Children’s Gala Day and The Linlithgow Reed Band.

Organisers Linlithgow and Bo’ness Rotary Club run two races the people’s race (£2 entry) and the business race (£25 entry).

There are a number of great prizes on offer for the people’s race

For the business race an advertising board at Linlithgow Rose’s ground and a board at Mains Park (home of Linlithgow Rugby Club) is the prize on offer.

The winner and a friend are also invited to Ride the Marches with the Town and join in The Gala Day event as a VIP.

Ducks are available to buy from The West Port hotel, The Black Bitch, Flowers by Carolyn, Robert Callendar, Far from the Madding Crowd, The Tile Studio and Platform 3.