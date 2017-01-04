A touch of magic at awards

Two Slimming World consultants from Bo’ness have got the magic touch when it comes to weight loss this New Year, according to TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Lisa White and Stuart Malcolm were delighted to get a chance to meet Stephen when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards. He co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chairman Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Lisa, who runs a Slimming World group at Grahamston United Church, Falkirk every Monday and Ettrick Dochart Community Hall, Hallglen every Tuesday, said meeting Stephen was a wonderful way to round off a great 12 months for Slimming World, as well as a brilliant way to get ready for 2017: “I couldn’t be prouder of our members.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy and confidence or wearing smaller clothes. I felt very honoured to represent our Slimming World groups when I met Stephen.”

Stuart, who runs a Slimming World group at The Chemical Workers Social Club (Fisons), Bo’ness every Tuesday, said 2016 was a big year, and he hopes 2017 will be just as successful.

Stephen, who is known for his magic tricks, added: “The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves were so inspirational.”