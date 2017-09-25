Advice team offers help on benefits

West Lothian Advice Shop is urging people who are receiving Universal Credit and having difficulties with their budgeting to get in touch.

Anyone experiencing problems due to low income are being offered confidential support to help them manage their income and benefits.

The support is tailored to individual needs and includes self-help packs, telephone support and one-to-one meetings.

Executive councillor for social policy, Angela Doran, said: “I would encourage anyone who is receiving Universal Credit or experiencing financial difficulties because of low income to contact West Lothian Advice Shop.

“The team is ready to help you with practical budgeting. All meetings are confidential.”

The team can help with: completing forms, reviewing direct debits day-to-day outgoings.

Email advice.shop@westlothian.gov.uk with your contact details and an advisor will get back to you to set up a meeting, or call the Advice Shop on 01506 283000, option 4.