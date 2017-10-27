All aboard the ghost train for Halloween

The Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway is hosting spooky fun on trains this weekend for Halloween.

The popular attraction will be decking out coaches in ghoulish decor with Halloween treats, a fancy dress competition with prize and other family activities to celebrate the annual event.

Tickets are valid all day on Saturday and Sunday and the Museum of Scottish Railways will be open for chance to win a prize in the ‘Spot the Spook’ game.

No need to pre-book tickets, just turn up on your preferred day. Steam trains will be running from Bo’ness at 10.45am, 12.10pm and 2.10pm.