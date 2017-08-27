All revved up for a classic afternoon

If you’re in Linlithgow you probably won’t need to be told that today is classic cars day, with vintage autos on parade from around 12.30pm.

There are prizes for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd best car of the show – selected by the driver entrants themselves, and the prize-giving will take place at about 3.3opm to 4pm.

This picture from last year’s event gives an idea of what to expect in just over half an hour from now.