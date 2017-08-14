Amy Macdonald helps Linlithgow’s Party at the Palace finish with a bang

Amy Macdonald ensured Party at the Palace finished with a bang in an explosive closing performance on Sunday.

The Scots singing sensation rounded off what had been a thoroughly enjoyable weekend for thousand of festival-goers with a mixture of her chart topping songs such as This is the Life, Mr Rock and Roll, new single Dream On and some acoustic toe-tappers.

It was a perfect night for an outdoor festival as families revelled in the warm sunshine on the site which overlooks Linlithgow Palace.

Her opening song Under Stars set the tone for an entertaining 90 minutes with some pyrotechnics thrown in for good measure.

The fans joined in for Down the Water using the light from their phones to create a wonderful luminous scene, before the big finale with Let’s start a band paving the way for an explosion of confetti.

Macdonald said: “It’s great to be back on home soil where everyone can understand my accent.

“We’ve had a busy summer playing festivals all over Europe but we thought we’d finish up back here.

“We’re up for a party and I’m sure you are to.”

For many the party began much earlier in the day with Bjorn Again, ABBA tribute band, having everyone joining in to all the Swedish group’s classics.

Hipsway soon followed before Razorlight – many fans favourite appeared on stage just after 7pm.

There was also entertainment away from the main stage with pipers Rollin Drones – with their twist on chart and 80s music, and local singing talent Amy Hawthorn on the Break Out and Purple and Orange Acoustic stage.

On the Party at the Palace’s Facebook page Jacqui Wright wrote: “Hipsway and Amy Macdonald highlights of the day, excellent organisation contributed to an excellent event over the two days.

“Special mention to the guys keeping toilets clean and the litter pickers.”

Jacqueline Coyle said: “Congratulations to the organisers, great weekend, all seemed to run smoothly absolutely nothing for anyone to complain about even the weather. Special thanks to the Scouts for their tidying up, a very big job.”

Paul Bain added: “Our wee one’s first ever festival and it was a cracker – thank you #PATP17.”