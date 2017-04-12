Appeal after man dies in road accident

A 47-year-old man has died in a road accident on the outskirts of Linlithgow.

Police are in attendance at the scene of the collision, which involved a Honda motorbike on the B9080 road between Bridgend Farm and Champfleurie House.

The accident was reported around 10.20am today.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the road remains closed to allow emergency services access.

Anyone who may have witnessed this or saw the motorbike in the area beforehand is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.