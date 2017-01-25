Aunty raising money for ill nephew’s trip

The aunty of a young boy who is to receive treatment in the USA for a rare form of cancer is raising money to help keep his family together.

Gillian Archibald from Winchburgh is hosting a fundraising night with Meat Loaf tribute act Peat Loaf – who has kindly agreed to do the gig for free.

Dean, who lives in Dunfermline, was diagnosed with a spindle cell rhabdomyosarcoma cancer after a lump was found on his tongue on his third birthday in July and he is to receive treatment in America.

The NHS is funding the treatment and the trip for mum and dad Jacqueline and Ian, however, friends and relatives want to help keep the whole family together and are raising money to send Dean’s twin sister Elise and big sister Hailey (5) too.

Gillian’s night is at Winchburgh Bowling Club on Saturday, March 4. For tickets e-mail gidgea@gmail.com. To donate visit www.gofundme.com/3794bbs.