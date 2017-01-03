Baby born after the 2017 bells

There was plenty of reasons to celebrate 2017 in one Braes household as they welcomed in a new year ... and a new arrival.

Carter Barron-Ferguson was one of the first babies born in Scotland on January 1, as well as being the second at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

The tiny babe had been due on December 29 and as mum Melanie Barron (28) had been early with big brother Hunter, now two, she thought that she might have a Christmas delivery.

But little Carter, who weighed in at 6lb 6.5oz, was in no hurry to make his appearance and it wasn’t until the early hours of Hogmanay that things began to happen.

Melanie said: “My waters broke at 4.40am on December 31 and I went in to hospital about 8pm. However, he wasn’t born until 6.18am so it was almost 26 hours in labour.

“But it wasn’t too bad really and he’s a great little baby.”

Only 14 hours after giving birth she was back at the family home in Main Street, Avonbridge, but not before enjoying the steak pie dinner served up at the hospital.

Helping to look after mum and baby is dad Ben Ferguson (31), a volunteer with Re-Union Canal Boats on the Forth & Clyde waterway.

Melanie added: “Hunter is loving being a big brother and absolutely dotes on Carter.”

The Avonbridge baby was beaten to the title of being Forth Valley Royal’s first baby of 2017 by only 45 minutes.

Zac Timpson was born at 5.33am on Sunday, weighing 7lb 1oz, a first son for Victoria and Stephen Timpson of Cumbernauld.