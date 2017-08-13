Beecraigs gathering of the Clan

Beecraigs Country Park turned out to be the perfect choice, yesterday, for an international gathering of clansmen and women.

The visitors were all members of the Clan Macleod, and had taken time off from the Festival and all the clan-related activities in the capital to enjoy a breather in West Lothian’s premier park.

Present were clan members from Australia, Germany and England, many of whom were in Scotland this weekend for the special Splash of Tartan Edinburgh Military Tattoo, featuring clans MacLeod and Mackenzie.