Beecraigs session on rural crime

West Lothian police are holding a Rural Crime Awareness session at Beecraigs Country Park today, between 11am and 2pm.

Officers will be near the Visitor Centre and will be joined by their partners from the National Farmers Union, Forestry Commission, West Lothian Council Animal Welfare Officer and Environmental Teams.

Anyone with an interest in the subject is asked to pop by and say hello – and maybe have a chat about some of the big crime issues which affect people who live and work in our farming communities.