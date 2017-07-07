Bike course graduates on the road to success with First Step Cafe

Six graduates have completed the first basic mechanics and maintenance course at Linlithgow’s community bike refurbishing project.

The Police Scotland and Linlithgow’s First Step Cafe group initiative aims to work with people recovering from addiction by providing six-week bike mechanic courses.

Maria Throp, First Step’s development manager, said: “They each give an old and unwanted bike the TLC it needs to get it on the road and at the end of the course they get to keep it. In the future, we plan to make sustainable refurbished bikes available to the community.”

Sheila Murray, who graduated, said: “I absolutely loved my experience on the course. I have learned a new skill and started cycling again. I would like to thank everyone involved.

Inspector for Linlithgow Scott Robertson said: “The participants have all had much to overcome to get to this stage and I commend them all in their achievements to date, in particular their enthusiasm in wanting to continue to assist in some way, shape or form in the future.”

The First Step Group runs the First Step Cafe at Longcroft Hall every Tuesday from 1pm. If you’d like to get involved as a volunteer, donate an old bike, take a course or just pop along to the café, you can find out more at First Step Café Facebook site.