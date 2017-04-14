Biker dies in road crash at blackspot

A 47-year-old biker has died after an accident on a stretch of road where a previous fatality occurred.

Emergency services were called to the B9080 Linlithgow to Kirkliston road between Bridgend Farm and Champfleurie House around 10.20am on Wednesday.

The man, who was riding a Honda motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His details have not been released until next of kin are informed but he is understood to be a local man.

The road was closed for several hours and enquiries into the accident are ongoing.

The stretch of road has been the scene of a number of serious incidents over the years, including one when a cyclist died after being struck by a lorry during July 2013.

One resident who lives nearby said she had already raised concerns over road safety with the authorities after an accident involving a neighbour’s pet.

Jackie Shaw, an NHS worker, lives at The Beech Tree on the B9080 close to the scene.

The 55-year-old said: “I am incredibly sad and my condolences go out to the family. I tried to raise my concern over this road two weeks ago to the police as I was extremely concerned a fatality would occur after a neighbour’s dog was killed.

“I also raised this with West Lothian Council. The police have turned a blind eye to this stretch of road for years regarding its safety.

“The council emailed me the road traffic act that allows the stretch to be designated a national speed limit area.

“The police refer you to the council, the council refer you to the police. No one takes responsibility.”

Police Scotland said: “Our enquiries into the sad death of a 47-year-old man following a collision on the B9080 on Wednesday, April 12 are ongoing.

“As such, it would be inappropriate to speculate on the circumstances surrounding this. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time and we continue to offer them support.”

A spokesperson for West Lothian Council said: “This is a very sad incident and we would like to express our condolences to the gentleman’s family and friends.

“However, this is an on-going police investigation so it is not appropriate to speculate on the cause.”