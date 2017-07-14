Bin headache for residents

Residents have criticised delays to bin collections in South Queensferry as ‘rubbish’.

Gardening and food waste bins have been sitting out by kerbsides for days across the town, sparking environmental and health fears.

In a statement on its website the City of Edinburgh Council blamed outstanding work and staffing issues.

Residents are being advised to leave their bins out over the weekend to allow for collection.

Critics, though, have said the delays to the service is simply not good enough.

One resident on Facebook said: “This situation is getting ridiculous. High time the council sorted it out.

“How long are we meant to leave these bins out waiting on them to be collected bearing in mind that the bins clutter up the pavements and must cause difficulties for many people?”

Another person added: “Cut the uplifts and still can’t deliver.”

Councillor Graham Hutchison said the council were ten lorry drivers short and were three days behind schedule, meaning there would be a knock on effect to other services.

He said: “It is regrettable that we are still experiencing all these issues.

“It is not good enough that the bins have been left out for this period as it attracts vermin.

“Waste services is a major function that the council should be performing. It’s a problem when it is one of the most critical services and we can’t get that right. It is unacceptable that it has been allowed to get this bad.

“We pushed for privatisation of these waste services at the last administration and were very close to doing a deal and the residents would be receiving a better service right now at no extra cost.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “An unexpected shortage of agency drivers has resulted in a reduction in waste collections made in some areas recently – we apologise for any inconvenience caused to residents.”