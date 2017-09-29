Bistro under bridge a ‘world-class location’

Plans have been submitted to turn an office block under the Forth Bridge into a trendy pub and restaurant.

Mark Moran, of The Ferry Brewery, has applied to City of Edinburgh Council to change the use of the Class 4 offices in the Piper’s Cave building to a pub with a bistro.

The building, at Port Neuk in Long Craig Road and owned by Roseberry Estates, sits right under the iconic bridge on the waterfront and has the potential to attract more visitors to the town, boosting the local economy.

There are no plans in the planning application to change the current road layout, public paths or any public rights of way.

There are 10 parking spaces at the 3000sq m site, which will remain. Almond Ward Councillor Graham Hutchison said: “The proposed new restaurant would be a welcome addition to the town, transforming a currently under-utilised site in a world-class location adjacent to the Forth Bridge.

“Queensferry continues to grow in terms of population and is increasingly popular with visitors, not least from cruise liner visits and it is important that new facilities and services are added to meet the demand.”

The town was also boosted by the news last week that facilities at Queensferry High School would be improved to include leisure facilities the community can use in the future.