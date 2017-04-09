Blaze sweeps through Bo’ness’ former Woolworth’s store

Firefighters used special equipment including high-reach ladders to tackle a blaze in Bo’ness former Woolworth’s store early today.

There have been no injuries, but local business has been disrupted around the town centre site.

Five fire appliances were sent to the scene, in South Street, after the alert was sounded by a call from a landline at 3.37am.

Firefighters using breathing apparatus battled the blaze inside the building, using powerful jet hoses to extinguish the flames.

The fire has now been brought under control, but fire crews are still on the scene dampening down the smouldering debris inside the building.

The cause of the blaze isn’t yet known, and will be subject to an investigation.