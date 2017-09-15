Blooming brilliant Burgh Beautiful

The hard work well and truly paid off for Burgh Beautiful volunteers as they scooped three accolades at the Beautiful Scotland awards.

The environmental group won the Gold award, Best Medium Town and the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) award for Overcoming Adversity for its ‘bye bye campaign’, which helped to encourage people to donate their time and funds to support their efforts.

The serpentine bed just off the High Street impressed judges

The awards, which recognise the group’s work to make the town more attractive for visitors and residents, were presented at a ceremony in Dunfermline by the Provost and Depute Provost of Fife last Thursday.

Averil Stewart, leader of the sub-committee which organised the Beautiful Scotland bid

said: “We are absolutely delighted that the judges recognised the results of all the hard work by Burgh Beautiful members, businesses, individuals and volunteers from many

other local groups to make the town look good for residents and visitors.”

Audrey Simpson's community bed at the West Port flats impresses judges at Beautiful Scotland

The score given to Linlithgow by judges was 183 out of 200. Burgh Beautiful said it is one of the best scores in Scotland.

Marilyne MacLaren, of Linlithgow Civic Trust said: “I would hope that West Lothian Council would honour and celebrate the win by offering a small reception to the winners of Burgh Beautiful. When they won the Rosebowl seven years ago the council did nothing.”